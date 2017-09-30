Story highlights Obama was accompanied by Joe and Jill Biden

Prince Harry founded Invictus Games three years ago

(CNN) It was the reunion of a prince and a President -- this time in Canada.

Prince Harry brought along some popular friends at the Invictus Games in Toronto this year. The prince was pictured chatting and laughing Friday with former President Barack Obama, accompanied by his Vice President, Joe Biden and wife, Jill.

The foursome cheered on the teams and took photos with players.

"Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe," Obama later tweeted. "You represent the best of our country."

Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country. pic.twitter.com/WBzcltmgqj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 30, 2017