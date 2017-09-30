Story highlights Obama was accompanied by Joe and Jill Biden

Prince Harry founded Invictus Games three years ago

(CNN) It was the reunion of a prince and a President -- this time in Canada.

Former President Barack Obama joined Prince Harry on Friday at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Obama was accompanied by former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, who all chatted with Harry as they cheered for the teams. The foursome also took photos with players.

"Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe," Obama later tweeted. "You represent the best of our country."

Proud to cheer on Team USA at the Invictus Games today with my friend Joe. You represent the best of our country. pic.twitter.com/WBzcltmgqj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 30, 2017

During the whirlwind day trip, she met with Harry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and also posed for a team photo with Team USA.

