Lin-Manuel Miranda to Trump: 'You're going straight to hell'

(CNN) "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda did not mince words in his message to Donald Trump following the President's Saturday morning Twitter attacks on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz.

"You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump," the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright tweeted at the President. "No long lines for you. Someone will say, 'Right this way, sir.' They'll clear a path."

You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

"She has been working 24/7. You have been GOLFING," Miranda added in a follow-up tweet. "You're going straight to hell. Fastest golf cart you ever took."

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

"Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club? Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar," he wrote in response to a third tweet from Trump, adding with a link to a donation site for a Latino nonprofit.

Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?

Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.https://t.co/pxx7qvHPdf https://t.co/edFgHSHe3y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Miranda has been active in his efforts to try to help the hurricane-ravaged island.

Read More