Donald Trump's last 7 days are just mind-bogglingly bad

(CNN) It's beyond a cliche to say that a week in the presidency of Donald Trump feels like a month. It also happens to be totally true.

The sheer pace at which Trump and his administration move -- and the massive amount of news those moves create -- is absolutely unprecedented. Social media -- and Trump's active use of it -- speeds things up even more. Ditto cable TV (and Trump's obsession with it).

There is simply no such thing as a slow news day anymore. Or, well, a weekend. Trump has remade the news cycle.

Doubt it? Try to remember what happened on Monday of this past week. Or Tuesday. There's a <5% chance you can do it. I cover this stuff for a living and I can't. The mind simply can't process this amount of news at the pace at which it currently moves.

There is, of course, strategy in this by Trump. When faced with 20 possible storylines every day, the media can only realistically cover five or six well. Trump's goal is to make it the five or six that work in his favor.