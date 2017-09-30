Trump can't accept brown people and women calling him out

Story highlights Issac Bailey: The ethnicity and gender of San Juan's mayor is significant to the President's twitter attack

(CNN) Nothing in the tweets President Donald Trump sent out Saturday morning criticizing the people of Puerto Rico and the commonwealth's female mayor revealed anything new about his character. But his supporters' continued defense of him in the face of such behavior revealed theirs. That's a bigger threat to our democracy than anything Trump could do, except start WWIII.

Trump is a small man who has been given a big job for which he has no real qualifications because he is a rich white man in a country that has long believed rich white men are, by default, always the most qualified candidates.

He was born wealthy and was bailed out time and again after misusing or squandering that wealth.

As the horrific humanitarian crisis arising from hurricanes developed on his watch, he took the time to fly back to one of his golf courses, which has become his most consistent act during his presidency. No one in Hollywood could sell such a fantastical-sounding tale, and yet it is real life America, 2017.

But as much as we want to focus on Trump -- whose tweet about Puerto Ricans supposedly wanting everything "done for them" harks back to the claims that Trump said black people had a lazy trait (Trump later denied saying this) -- this is no longer about him. We know who he is; we always have. This is about the roughly 63 million Americans who put him in office.

