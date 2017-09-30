Story highlights Iran orders fuel embargo on Iraqi Kurdistan region, state media reports

International flights were suspended Friday from airports in the region

Erbil, Iraq (CNN) The United States does not recognize the independence referendum held this week in Iraqi Kurdistan, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday.

"The vote and the results lack legitimacy and we continue to support a united, federal, democratic and prosperous Iraq," Tillerson said in a statement.

The United States is among several global players that have publicly opposed the Kurdish vote to secede from Iraq, with regional powerhouses Turkey and Iran saying they'll halt trade with the Kurdish region. The United Nations Security Council had warned Kurdish authorities against holding the plebiscite.

Iran has ordered a fuel embargo on the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. The ban, announced Wednesday, stops international shipping companies and drivers from loading and shipping fuel products from or to the Iraqi Kurdistan area until further notice, it reported.

Meanwhile, the semi-autonomous Kurdish Regional Government, or KRG, said Friday that Baghdad's punitive measures against its plebiscite amounted to "collective punishment against the people of Kurdistan."