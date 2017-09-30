Story highlights Bali's Mount Agung sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for intense seismic activity

Almost 500 shelters have been set up to accommodate evacuees

(CNN) Thousands of volcano evacuees on the Indonesian island of Bali have been told to return to their homes outside a government-designated "dangerous zone," even as fears of an eruption grow.

Residents earlier this week had been asked to leave an exclusion zone that stretches 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) from the center of Mount Agung.

Close to 144,000 residents -- including tens of thousands who live outside the zone -- heeded the government's warning. Now, officials say those whose homes aren't in the zone should leave the nearly 500 temporary government shelters, where extra people have taxed limited resources.

An eruption would pose no risk to those outside the zone, according to the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management.

"The governor of Bali has ordered that residents from 27 villages within dangerous zone, which account for about 70,000 people, must remain displaced," a statement from the agency reads. "On the other hand, as many as 73,000 people from more than 51 villages that live outside the danger zone are safe and can go home. The return of evacuees can be done independently or assisted by the government."

Read More