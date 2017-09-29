Story highlights Morgan Geyser accepts a plea deal involving time in a mental hospital

She and Annisa Weier are accused of stabbing a schoolmate in 2014

(CNN) A second Wisconsin teenager accused of stabbing a classmate to please the fictional Internet bogeyman Slenderman has accepted a plea deal, her attorney said Friday.

Morgan Geyser, 15, will appear in court Thursday, October 5, to plead guilty to a charge of attempted first-degree murder, attorney Donna Kuchler told CNN.

However, the plea deal stipulates Geyser was not criminally responsible due to her mental health, Kuchler said. She will be committed to a mental hospital operated by the state Department of Health Services, Kuchler said.

CNN affiliate WTMJ reported that the deal calls for a maximum of 40 years in a mental institution. There's no minimum sentence.

