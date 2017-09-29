Who is San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto?

(CNN) Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, the mayor of Puerto Rico's capital San Juan, has been a prominent champion of her city and island since Hurricane Maria came ashore last week and battered the US territory.

She upbraided acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, who described the federal response as "a good news story."

Cruz, 54, was born and raised in San Juan, according to a biography on Puerto Rico's Chamber of Commerce website.

She developed into a leader in high school, where she was an honor student, an accomplished member of the track team and the Student Council president.

Cruz earned bachelor's degree in political science from Boston University, graduating cum laude, and is a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where she received a master's degree.

She stayed on the US mainland after her schooling, working in human resources for the US Treasury and in the business world for companies such as Colgate-Palmolive and Cellular One.

After 12 years on the mainland, she moved back to Puerto Rico in 1992 and immediately jumped into local politics. She worked as an adviser to the San Juan mayor and the president of Puerto Rico's House of representatives, according to her biography.

Cruz became involved in Puerto Rico's Popular Democratic Party in 2003, and was elected president of its women's organization. In 2008, still affiliated with the party, she was elected to the House of Representatives in Puerto Rico.

She ran for San Juan mayor in 2012 against incumbent Jorge Santini and won.

Our Revolution, an American progressive political action organization that backed Cruz, describes her as "a fierce advocate for the rights of working people, for gender equality and for the rights of the LGBTT community."