Story highlights Heavy rain expected to "aggravate" relief efforts

Millions of residents are still without electricity, water or gas

(CNN) Puerto Rico is under a flash flood watch as the agonizing wait for food and supplies continues in the US island after Hurricane Maria hit more than a week ago.

Heavy rain is expected through the weekend, which "will aggravate the ongoing recovery and relief efforts," the National Weather Service said.

The US military is distributing 900 sandbags to shore up the Guajataca Dam after it suffered an infrastructure failure following the hurricane. Hundreds of people were evacuated.

Federal officials say aid has been delivered across the island -- yet millions of residents are still without electricity, water or gas.

Many roads are badly damaged or blocked, preventing people from reaching many communities across the island.

Read More