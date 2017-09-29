Puerto Rico's recovery: Here's what lies ahead

Story highlights A 3-star general to lead military's Puerto Rico efforts

US Army Corps of Engineers will rebuild island's infrastructure

(CNN) More than a week after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, federal officials continue to say that aid has been delivered across the island -- yet millions of residents are still without electricity, water or gas.

People are living in shelters, hospitals are struggling to provide care and many are scrambling to get fuel, food and money.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke plans travel to the US commonwealth on Friday to help coordinate the federal government's response efforts.

As the island attempts to recover, here's what you need to know:

Federal and state response

