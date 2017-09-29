Puerto Rico's west side: Few signs of FEMA

Story highlights Aguadilla, a town of 60,000, has no running water, cell service or electricity

Town's mayor: FEMA isn't on the scene so he's driving to San Juan to get agency's aid

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (CNN) David Cortes had no other choice: He and his two children would have to bathe in filthy, muddy water.

They live on Puerto Rico's west coast in Aguadilla, which Hurricane Maria pummeled last week. There's no running water, cell service or electricity in the town of about 60,000 people.

Residents such as Cortes are bathing in a town plaza that flooded after a water spring erupted following Maria's destruction, spewing dirty water.

Children bathe in the water from a flooded plaza in Aguadilla, a coastal town in western Puerto Rico.

"We are in a crisis so I have to bathe at the plaza in Aguadilla," Cortes said Thursday. "I have two kids, and I'm worried because there is no water and no electricity."

Aid and supplies are relatively plentiful in the island's capital, San Juan, but they're harder to come by in more distant areas of the US commonwealth of 3.4 million people.

