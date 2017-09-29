Puerto Rico mayor: 'It is worse than Katrina'

Story highlights Mayor of Ponce, Puerto Rico, says aid isn't coming in fast enough

Mayor estimates that damage to her city is $1 billion alone

Ponce, Puerto Rico (CNN) In Ponce, one of Puerto Rico's largest cities along its southern coast, the lines of residents waiting to buy gas and withdraw cash from local banks are growing longer by the day.

Twisted tree limbs and downed power lines continue to pile up. In the outlying mountains, the remote communities of La Yuca and Montes Llanos have been cut off from resources.

"It is worse than Katrina. It's worse," Ponce Mayor María "Mayita" Meléndez told CNN on Thursday. "In Katrina, they lose everything. We are losing everything."

Meléndez estimates damage in her city alone has reached $1 billion.

It's been more than a week since Hurricane Maria pummeled the island, leaving millions of Puerto Ricans without power and little food and fuel . Nearly half of the country remains without water. With 90% of cell sites out of service, many residents still can't communicate with loved ones.

