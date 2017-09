5 things for September 29: Private jets, Puerto Rico, ISIS, social media, Spain

(CNN) The Packers and the Bears stood and locked arms during the National Anthem before last night's game. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Private jet controversy

2. Puerto Rico

3. ISIS

4. Social media & politics

A social media campaign calling itself "Blacktivist" and linked to the Russian government used both Facebook and Twitter in an apparent attempt to amplify racial tensions during the US presidential election, two sources with knowledge of the matter told CNN. The Twitter account has been handed over to Congress; the Facebook account is expected to be handed over within days.

5. Spain

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Social movements lack the capacity to be sued"

Federal Judge Brian A. Jackson, who tossed out a lawsuit filed by a Baton Rouge police officer against Black Lives Matter and an activist

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Missions to Mars

Keeping up with the Ks

A baby boom or sibling rivalry? Kim K says she's expecting , just days after news of sister Kylie's pregnancy broke. And now, there are reports about Khloe

Executive (star) power

The Presidents Cup golf tourney in New Jersey more than lived up to its name, when ex-Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton showed up.

Second opinion

He thought he had a tumor in his lungs, until doctors opened him up and found the toy he swallowed 40 years ago.

Phoning it in

Steven Spielberg may be the greatest director alive, but he won't watch his own movies -- except the one about that cute little alien far away from home.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

27 years

That's how long it took for an arrest in a killer clown cold case out of Florida.

AND FINALLY ...

Bears vs. bear-proof garbage can