A Cuban singer tossed a message in a bottle into the sea. Irma carried it to central Florida

Story highlights Cuban singer Chila Lynn threw a message in a bottle to the sea asking a water goddess for a successful career

The bottle traveled 400 miles to a central Florida beach with the gusts of Hurricane Irma

(CNN) Chila Lynn is a Cuban R&B singer who has enjoyed a certain level of success since she was a teenager. She gave life to the singing voice of Tiana in the Spanish version of Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" in 2009, when she was only 18, and released her first album, "Real Woman," in 2012.

But Lynn wanted more. She wanted to become an international sensation.

A devout believer in the Afro-Cuban goddess Yemayá, Lynn wrote her a letter asking for a successful career. She put her message inside a green wine bottle and threw it into the sea by a waterside church in her native Havana.

"I hoped for my career to travel as far as the bottle would go," Lynn told CNN.

She never imagined her bottle would be found nearly 400 miles away -- and by somebody who says he'll help take her career further.

Read More