That Cuba's Driulis González Morales competed on the biggest stage five times is testament to her skill, commitment and class.

Legends of Judo: Driulis González Morales Barcelona 1992 Olympics: Bronze (-56kg) Hamilton 1993 World Championships: Bronze (-56kg) Chiba 1995 World Championships: Gold (-56kg) Atlanta 1996 Olympics: Gold (-56kg) Paris 1997 World Championships Silver (-56kg) Birmingham 1999 World Championships: Gold (-57kg) Sydney 2000 Olympics: Silver (-57kg) Osaka 2003 World Championships: Silver (-63kg) Athens 2004 Olympics: Bronze (-63kg) Cairo 2005 World Championships: Bronze (-63kg) Rio 2007 World Championships: Gold (-63kg)

From 1992 to the turn of the millennium, González dominated judo's lightweight category, finishing on the podium at every major competition she competed in.

She took a lengthy time out for the birth of her son, but she returned with a vengeance in 2003, achieving further success in the heavier half-middleweight division.

All in all, Morales won medals at four Olympic Games between -- 1992 and 2004 -- and seven World Championships. Unbeatable in regional competition, she won an incredible 11 Pan American titles.

