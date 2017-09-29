Shortly after this chat first posted, the White House announced Price was out.

(CNN) Zach Wolf [2:58 PM] -- Donald Trump will be sitting at his golf club in Bedminster this weekend, and in between watching some football and engaging with Puerto Rico relief efforts, he'll also have to figure out how to deal with his HHS secretary. You argued earlier today that Price's near-addiction to private jet travel is a fireable offense.

Chris Cillizza [3:01 PM] -- I did! And I think it quite clearly is. It goes against so many Trumpian principles: Anti-elitism, swamp draining, bad press caused by underlings. Plus, Price, who has never been in Trump's inner circle, is totally expendable. He can also serve as a convenient scapegoat for the failure of repeal and replace on Obamacare. Firing him almost makes too much sense...

Zach Wolf [3:20 PM] -- I'm not saying you're WRONG, necessarily, about any of those points. But there are two reasons he might not fire the man. 1. Trump likes to zig when everyone wants him to zag. He does not like being told what to do. The conventional wisdom, right now, is telling him to fire Price. And the 2. could they find anyone to replace him?

Chris Cillizza [3:31 PM] -- On #1, you're right. Buuuuuuut. Trump hates when his underlings get bad press more than he hates bowing to CW. (I think.) And, on #2: OF COURSE he can find someone to replace Price. We may not think HHS secretary is any great shakes but I bet there would be 1,000 people in a line to get that job. You'd be a Cabinet secretary! Think of all the private jet travel!

Zach Wolf [3:35 PM] -- It'll be an interesting job. Rather than implement a new Republican health care plan, the HHS secretary is going to be trying to starve out Obamacare, which would be somewhat less fun. Plus, you'll be taking on an issue where your boss has already failed spectacularly, so far, to deliver on a promise. Any HHS confirmation hearings now could become spectacles for Democrats to drive home their points. Why not just let Price stay there? He'd owe you one.

