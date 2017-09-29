Trump will make decision 'sometime tonight' on Price

Story highlights Trump has fumed about Price's use of private jets

Trump said he will decide Friday evening whether to keep Price

(CNN) President Donald Trump said he will decide Friday evening whether to retain his health secretary Tom Price amid a growing private plane scandal that has engulfed the administration.

Departing the White House for his golf club in New Jersey, Trump told reporters Price was a "very fine man," but that he was undecided on his fate.

"We're going to make a decision sometime tonight," Trump said.

He bemoaned the optics of the matter, which he said obscured what otherwise had been a cost-saving tenure.

"I was disappointed because I didn't like it, cosmetically or otherwise. I was disappointed," Trump said.

Read More