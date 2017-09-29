Tom Price cares about government spending. Except when he doesn't.

(CNN) In late January, not long after President Donald Trump took office, his Department of Health and Human Services pulled the plug on $5 million in Obamacare advertising -- only days before open enrollment for the program closed.

"We aren't going to continue spending millions of taxpayers' dollars promoting a failed government program," a spokesman said at the time. "Once an assessment was made, we pulled back the most expensive and least efficient part of this massive ad campaign, which was set to run over the weekend."

The decision was made after now former HHS Secretary Tom Price was nominated but before he was confirmed in the Senate, on February 10. Nearly eight months on, HHS spending is in the news again, and Price is right at the center of it.

According to a Politico tally , the outgoing secretary has spent more than a million dollars of taxpayer cash -- at least 20% of the department's precious Obamacare ad savings -- on chartered private and military jet trips.

The boss breathing down his neck, Price on Thursday pledged to reach into his own pocket in an effort to make it better.