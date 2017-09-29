(CNN) Less than an hour before Donald Trump fired accepted the resignation of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, the President made very clear why his Cabinet secretary was being let go.

"I don't like the optics," Trump said, adding: "We're renegotiating NAFTA, we renegotiating so many things and making much better deals. You'll be seeing other things come up. So I don't like to see somebody that perhaps there's the perception that it wasn't right."

Just in case you missed the point, Trump also noted: "I was disappointed because I didn't like it, cosmetically or otherwise."

"Optics." "Perception." "Cosmetically."

You get the idea.

