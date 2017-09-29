Story highlights Rihanna to Trump: "Don't let your people die like this"

(CNN) Rihanna criticized President Donald's Trump response to the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, suggesting that the President is not paying enough attention to the disaster occurring on the island.

"Dear @realDonaldTrump I know you've probably already seen this, but I just wanted to make sure! Don't let your people die like this," the pop star tweeted early Thursday morning, along with a cover of the New York Daily News that reads, "Puerto Rico needs more help, Mr. President!"

Don't let your people die like this. pic.twitter.com/mDO848JAUx — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

CNN has reached out to the White House but a request for comment was not immediately returned.

In a second tweet, Rihanna called for a "round of applause" for former US Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who made an appearance at the Presidents Cup golf tournament in New Jersey on Thursday, following a joint effort by the five living former presidents to support hurricane relief efforts.

Round of APPLAUSE to these gentlemen for taking control of this devastating situation!!! #CaribbeanGirl #OneLove https://t.co/vTeuPwOvEV — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 28, 2017

