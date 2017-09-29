Trump begins meeting with potential Fed chairs

Story highlights Trump met this week with Kevin Warsh

The meeting comes as Trump weighs his Fed chair options

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump met this week with Kevin Warsh, a leading choice to lead the Federal Reserve, a sign he is scaling up his involvement in the search for one of the nation's most critical posts.

A White House official confirmed Trump met with Warsh on Tuesday, but offered no other details about the session. The meeting comes as Trump weighs his options ahead of an expected October nomination.

Considered by some the second-most important job in the country, Trump's Fed chair decision could have wide-reaching effects on the economy. The Federal Reserve operates outside the scope of the administration, meaning the person Trump chooses for the job will not be beholden to Trump's directions.

Warsh, who has previously served as a Federal Reserve governor, has emerged as a leading candidate. He has a personal connection to Trump as a son-in-law of Ron Lauder, a close friend of Trump's who has sung Warsh's praises to the President.

Until this month, Trump had not engaged on the search for a Fed chair directly. A small team led by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has worked to put together options for Trump as he approaches the time when a decision has typically been made by a president in their first term.

