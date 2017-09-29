Story highlights Two marches are set to converge on National Mall

Marches will highlight racial and gender inequities

Washington (CNN) Two marches will take place in the nation's capital Saturday in the name of racial and gender inequality.

The March for Racial Justice and the March for Black Women will start out separately in the morning before joining to converge on the National Mall.

The March for Racial Justice, which organizers say they're holding to combat racism, white supremacy, sexism and other forms of bigotry and oppression, chose September 30 to mark the 98th anniversary of the Elaine Massacre, in which more than 100 African Americans, mostly sharecroppers, from Elaine, Arkansas, were murdered by mobs after demanding better pay from white plantation owners.

"We want to bring awareness to the country, specifically white America," said Dorcas Davis, co-founder of the march. "In the US, things are still very segregated. They may not know other Americans are being affected and their rights are not being upheld."

The March for Black Women is one of more than a dozen other marches and town halls the organizers say they are holding across the country to highlight problems with sexualized violence and the widespread incarceration of black women and girls.

