San Juan, Puerto Rico (CNN) Elaine Duke, the acting secretary of Homeland Security, on Friday sought to clarify her comments that the aftermath of Hurricane Maria was a "good news story" as she traveled to Puerto Rico amid scrutiny of the administration's response.

"We will never be satisfied," Duke told CNN and reporters traveling with her on the tarmac at San Juan International Airport.

The department announced the trip Thursday evening after Duke's "good news" comments at the White House earlier that day. Traveling with the secretary Friday was a coterie of federal officials from across the administration, including the Department of Energy, Coast Guard, TSA, FDA, the Army Corps of Engineers and DHS. Puerto Rico's congressional delegate also traveled with the group.

Duke told reporters that she is "happy" about how hard everyone is working together -- the people, the government of Puerto Rico and federal officials -- but said "there's much much more work to do and we will never be satisfied. That's why we're here, that's why we're staying until people are back in their homes, the schools are open, and everyone is safe."

(L to R - TSA Administrator David Pekoske, Army Corps of Engineers commander Lt Gen Todd Semonite, Elaine Duke, Coast guard VADM Karl Schultz plus two more officials)

Thursday, Duke stirred controversy when referring to the government's response in Puerto Rico as a "good news story."

Read More