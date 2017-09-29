Story highlights "It's costing lives, Mr. President," Luis Gutierrez says

He says Trump must send military might to Puerto Rico, not North Korea

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez on Friday broke down in tears while describing the dire situation in Puerto Rico and sharply criticized President Donald Trump for his administration's response so far to the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"It's a disgraceful job," said Gutierrez, who has family in the US territory. "The United States of America is the most powerful, wealthiest country in the world. And this is not a response that's demonstrative of our power and our wealth."

"It's costing lives, Mr. President, of children and the elderly and the infirm," he added.

Trump, earlier Friday, vowed continued support from the federal government for the ongoing relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and touted his administration's response to the devastation

"It's been total devastation," Trump said. "But I think it's going really well, considering."

