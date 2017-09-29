George W. Bush to raise money for Ed Gillespie in Virginia

Story highlights Gillespie served as a top aide to Bush in the White House

Democrat Ralph Northam held money edge at start of September

Former President Barack Obama to campaign for Northam this fall

Washington (CNN) Former President George W. Bush is aiming to help his former White House counselor become the next governor of Virginia.

The 43rd president will headline a pair of fundraising events next month for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie.

Gillespie's campaign spokesman, David Abrams, confirmed to CNN the events will be held in Richmond and Alexandria on October 16.

The Richmond Times Dispatch first reported news of the fundraisers.

Bush previously attended a spring fundraiser for Gillespie in Dallas, where the former president lives.

