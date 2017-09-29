Story highlights Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton said he's "been approached" about a 2020 run

Joe Biden told South Carolina Democrats "we are living through a battle for the soul of the nation"

Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

A traditional stop on the presidential campaign trail returns in Iowa this weekend, when Polk County Democrats host the Steak Fry.

Tom Harkin used to throw it every year. But he retired in early 2015, and the steak fry disappeared — until Polk County party chairman Sean Bagniewski Former Sen.used to throw it every year. But he retired in early 2015, and the steak fry disappeared — until Polk County party chairman brought it back as a fundraiser for the county Democrats.

His move is proving to be popular. More than 1,000 tickets were sold. Bagniewski had to double his steak order, and then increase it again twice in the last week.

The steak fry, at noon Saturday in Des Moines, will feature Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos — three up-and-coming House Democrats.