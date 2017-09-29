The wrong scandal cost Tom Price his job

Ford Vox is a physician specializing in rehabilitation medicine and a journalist. He is a medical analyst for NPR station WABE-FM 90.1 in Atlanta. He writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @FordVox . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

It was fair politics for Secretary Price to back all of the failed Obamacare repeal efforts this year. It was fair politics for Secretary Price to back a budget that slashes funding for his HHS, the CDC and NIH , to the dismay of the medical and scientific establishment. I'm a doctor too, and we can disagree on policy.

But Price's efforts to destroy the law he wanted to see replaced weren't on the level for someone who became a government administrator tasked with executing that law on behalf of the American people.

Price's department also plans to shut down the HealthCare.gov enrollment website for 12 hours during all but one Sunday during the enrollment period for "scheduled maintenance." Eighty members of the House have signed a letter urging the secretary to shorten the maintenance period, which appears designed to intentionally cut down on the time Americans have to enroll in ACA plans. Though it isn't yet clear what the upshot of Price's resignation will be, these planned lengthy outages come on top of Price's decision in the spring to cut this year's Obamacare enrollment period in half from last year's 90-day period.

Yet those aren't the facts that resulted in his resignation. Price's $1 million private flight tab crowns him as the king of travel waste amongst the Trump cabinet, far exceeding the reported travel expenses that have also put Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke under scrutiny. Before his resignation, Price found himself in the crosshairs of Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and now a bipartisan assortment of members from both houses piled on.

Price's check, which he described as covering "the expenses of my travel," represented an attempt to save his own skin at the cost of the HHS underlings who accompanied him on some of these flights. By offering up his fractional reimbursement check, he endorsed the idea that any government official who rode on these flights with him, including much lower level functionaries, bear the responsibility to reimburse the government for their own seats. If Secretary Price believed himself solely to blame, as the official who decided to charter the flights in the first place, then he should have offered to pay their entire costs. One can understand why he was reluctant to do so, at roughly 7% of his estimated net worth.

Join us on Twitter and Facebook

Right about now Tom Price probably wishes he hadn't given up his Georgia congressional seat, the one fought over in a battle of national proportions between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff, to join the Cabinet. I think most physicians are right there with him. Certainly, the American Medical Association has not sent the Trump administration its finest.