Tax reform is an opportunity US can't afford to miss

Story highlights David Farr: US manufacturing workers face increasingly fierce competition from overseas

Federal tax policies put US companies at a clear disadvantage, he says

David Farr is chairman and CEO of Emerson. He is the chair of the board of the National Association of Manufacturers. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) America is standing at a crossroads. We face a historic opportunity to lift American workers up, grow paychecks, create more jobs and out-compete the rest of the world. We have the chance to boost manufacturing in the United States and strengthen the backbone of our economy: American manufacturing workers. Tax reform is an opportunity we cannot afford to miss.

In addition to the personal toll of high taxes, which raise the costs of living for everyone, American manufacturing workers face increasingly fierce competition from overseas. This threatens both job creation and economic growth here at home. There is no question that federal tax policies put American companies at a clear disadvantage.

Our international competitors know this. They have modernized their tax systems to make it more attractive to do business in their countries. The United States, on the other hand, hasn't reformed our tax code since 1986, when the world looked dramatically different.

If you're like me, you look at today's outdated tax code and ask: What are we doing to ourselves? What are we doing to American businesses and workers? We get to write our own rules, so why are we writing rules that penalize success, harm families and give our competitors an advantage?

The longer we fail to act on tax reform, the more time other countries have to gain an edge on the United States. The more we wait, the less money we will invest in research and development for new technologies or lifesaving breakthroughs.

Read More