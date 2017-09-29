Schumer, Pelosi: Dreamers are as American as apple pie

Story highlights Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi: Trump rescinding DACA was morally, economically wrong. It's up to Congress to pass bipartisan DREAM Act

They say, Dreamers pay taxes, are hard-working teachers in our schools, soldiers in our military and colleagues in our companies

Nancy Pelosi is the US House Democratic leader. Charles E. Schumer is the US Senate minority leader. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) The Trump administration's decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was both morally and economically wrong. It was an assault against young people in communities across our country who are American in every way but one -- their paperwork -- and who embody our nation's values: patriotism, hard work and perseverance.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Charles E. Schumer

President Donald Trump's decision demands an immediate response from Congress and we are ready to fight harder than ever to pass the bipartisan DREAM Act and give Dreamers the protection they have earned.

When President Barack Obama announced the DACA program in 2012, we made a promise to these young people and we asked them to trust us with their information and their livelihood. Since then, DACA has allowed nearly 800,000 immigrant youth to live, study and work in the country that for many is the only country they know and call home.

Dreamers have greatly contributed to our country. DACA recipients pay approximately $1.2 billion a year in federal, state and local taxes. According to a survey by Tom K. Wong of the University of California, San Diego, United We Dream, the Center for American Progress and the National Immigration Law Center, 91% of DACA recipients are currently working or in school, 65% have purchased their first car and 16% have purchased their first home.

Dreamers are hard-working teachers in our schools, soldiers in our military and colleagues in our companies. That is why nearly 800 business leaders signed onto a letter in support of the DREAM Act. It is also why Microsoft recently said that protecting Dreamers was their number one legislative goal.