By Matthew Knight, CNN

Updated 6:46 AM ET, Fri September 29, 2017

Melbourne: First blood to VettelThe German took the checkered flag at the season opener in Melbourne leaving Hamilton and the Briton's new Mercedes teammate -- Valtteri Bottas -- trailing in his wake.

Drivers' title race after round 1
Vettel 25 points
Hamilton 18 points
Bottas 15 points
Shanghai: Hamilton fights backHamilton pats his Mercedes car after it propelled him to victory at the Shanghai International Circuit. It was his fifth career win in China and saw the Briton draw level on points with Vettel who came home second. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third.

Drivers' title race after round 2
Vettel 43 points
Hamilton 43 points
Bottas 23 points
Sakhir: Vettel shines under the lights Vettel prevailed in Bahrain after Bottas had claimed a maiden pole in qualifying. During the race Hamilton was handed a five-second stop-go penalty for holding up Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in the pit lane. Vettel took full advantage eventually cruising to a comfortable win.

Drivers' title race after round 3
Vettel 68 points
Hamilton 61 points
Bottas 38 points
Sochi: Bottas scores maiden winAfter claiming a first-ever pole in Bahrain, Bottas (far right) soared to a maiden F1 victory at the Russian Grand Prix. A fast start enabled the Finn to overtake the two Ferraris at the front of the grid. Vettel chased Bottas hard all the way to the line to claim second. Hamilton finished fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel 86 points
Hamilton 73 points
Bottas 63 points
Barcelona: Hamilton reigns in SpainAfter missing out on a podium in Russia, Hamilton roared back to the top step at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Briton was overtaken by Vettel at the start but Hamilton fought back, dramatically overtaking his title rival later in the race to take the checkered flag. Red Bull's Ricciardo took third -- his first podium of the season after Bottas suffered an engine failure.

Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel 104 points
Hamilton 98 points
Bottas 63 points
Monte Carlo: Vettel takes third win of seasonVettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen claimed his first pole in nine years at Saturday's qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix but it was the German who prevailed in the race after the Finn had led in the early stages. Vettel assumed the lead after pitting slightly later than the Finn and never looked back. Ricciardo finished third with Bottas fourth. Hamilton, meanwhile, who had started 13th on the grid, finished the race in sixth.

Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel 129 points
Hamilton 104 points
Bottas 75 points
Montreal: Hamilton cuts Vettel's lead After a disappointing showing at Monaco, Hamilton produced a driving masterclass in Montreal. In qualifying, he took his 65th career pole -- equaling Ayrton Senna's mark -- before bossing the race, crossing the line 20 seconds ahead of teammate Bottas while Ricciardo pipped Vettel to third.

Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel 141 points
Hamilton 129 points
Bottas 93 points
Baku: Stroll makes history as title rivals clashA chaotic race in Azerbaijan saw both Vettel and Hamilton miss the podium for the first time in 2017. The pair clashed on track during a Safety Car period from which Ricciardo ultimately profited. The Aussie's unlikely win was the fifth of his career, while Williams' teenager driver Lance Stroll (right) took third to become the youngest F1 rookie ever to make the podium.

Drivers' title race after round 8
Vettel 153 points
Hamilton 139 points
Bottas 111 points
Spielberg: Bottas scores second win Bottas gave another example of why Mercedes chose him to replace Nico Rosberg at the German team. The Finn dominated the Austrian Grand Prix weekend -- qualifying in pole before keeping Vettel at bay in the race. Hamilton who started from eighth on the grid battled back to fourth.

Drivers' title race after round 9
Vettel 171 points
Hamilton 151 points
Bottas 136 points
Silverstone: Hamilton dominates home race Hamilton was simply unstoppable at the British Grand Prix, qualifying more than half-a-second quicker than the Ferraris before delighting home fans with a commanding win. Both Vettel and teammate Raikkonen suffered punctures late in the race. Raikkonen recovered to finish third, but Vettel could only manage seventh, slashing his championship lead over Hamilton to a single point.


Drivers' title race after round 10
Vettel 177 points
Hamilton 176 points
Bottas 154 points
Budapest: Vettel bounces backAnother race, another twist as this time Ferrari took the honors with Vettel leading teammate Raikkonen home, followed by the two Mercedes. Hamilton finished fourth after letting Bottas through for the final podium spot -- the Finn had let the Brit past earlier in what turned out to be an unsuccessful bid to chase down the two Ferraris.

Drivers' title race after round 11
Vettel 202 points
Hamilton 188 points
Bottas 169 points
Spa: Hamilton makes F1 history Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher's all-time pole record of 68 at the Belgian Grand Prix and then fended off a challenge from Vettel in the final 10 laps to take the checkered flag and his third career victory at Spa Francorchamps.

Drivers' title race after round 12
Vettel 220 points
Hamilton 213 points
Bottas 179 points
Monza: Hamilton wins in Ferrari's back yardAfter trailing Vettel all season, Hamilton finally got his nose in front in the drivers' championship showing a zen-like composure at the Italian Grand Prix. Ferrari, however, had a weekend to forget on home soil. A poor qualifying in wet conditions was followed by a frustrating race. Vettel did squeak onto the podium behind the Mercedes duo, but his title lead had slipped away.

Drivers' title race after round 13
Hamilton 238 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 197 points
Marina Bay Street Circuit: Ferrari crashes outDisaster strikes for Ferrari in Singapore as both Vettel and Raikkonen crash out on the opening lap -- Raikkonen hit his teammate after colliding with Max Verstappen at the start. Lewis Hamilton, who started from fifth, avoids trouble and quickly assumes the lead which he holds to the checkered flag. The win, his third at the Singapore GP extends the Briton's lead over Vettel to 28 points.

Drivers' title race after round 14
Hamilton 263 points
Vettel 235 points
Bottas 212 points
Sepang International Circuit: Another shoey for Ricciardo? Formula One will make its 19th and, for now, final trip to the Sepang International Circuit next weekend (Sept 29 -- Oct 1) -- the Malaysian Grand Prix will not feature on the 2018 calendar. Daniel Ricciardo led a Red Bull one-two in 2016 and celebrated with a "shoey." Lewis Hamilton, whose engine blew up on Lap 40 while leading last year's race, is aiming to register his fourth straight win of 2017 and extend his 28-point lead over Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel.
Story highlights

  • Vettel trails Hamilton by 28 points in title race
  • France's Pierre Gasly makes F1 race debut
  • Malaysia hosting 19th and last F1 grand prix

(CNN)After the high drama of Singapore, Formula One is set for another weekend of turbo-charged emotions at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

As F1 bids farewell to the Sepang International Circuit after 19 seasons, Sebastian Vettel could well kiss goodbye to his 2017 title hopes if he doesn't dent Lewis Hamilton's lead soon.
For much of the season it has been the Ferrari driver who has had the upper hand. The German led by 25 points after the Monaco Grand Prix in May and by 14 following victory at July's Hungarian Grand Prix but now it is Hamilton in the ascendancy following a blistering run of form.
    The Briton has won all three races since returning from the summer break taking the checkered flag in Belgium, Italy, and most recently in Singapore.
    READ: Ferrari nightmare hands Hamilton dream win
    Hamilton took full advantage of Vettel's calamitous start at the Marina Bay Street Circuit to win the race extending his lead in the drivers' championship from three points to 28 with six races remaining.
    "The last two races were not good -- we are not happy," Vettel told reporters ahead of Sunday's crucial race.
    "In Monza we didn't do our best and equally Mercedes were very strong ... it's mostly in Singapore where we didn't race. Not a great day as you can imagine but the response from the whole team has been very positive.
    "There's not much assessment necessary, we weren't happy but we move on ... what's done is done. You have to look at what's coming and the car is strong."
    Vettel and Ferrari will take heart from their respective records in Sepang -- Vettel has won four races at the circuit -- more than any other driver -- and Ferrari boasts seven victories to Mercedes' one.
    Hamilton won the German constructor's only race to date in 2014 and was desperately unlucky not to win a second last year -- his engine blew up on lap 40 of the 56-lap race while leading, gifting Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo victory.
    But even if another engine mishap befalls Hamilton, the three-time world champion is very much in the box seat after Singapore, says Alan Baldwin, Reuters motorsport correspondent.
    "I think Lewis is a massive step closer to that fourth title that he wants," Baldwin told CNN.
    "You can't take anything for granted in F1 but you have to say Lewis can finish second in the next four races and Vettel would have to win all four just to be on equal terms.
    "I can't see Lewis finishing second in the next four races -- I think he'll win a few of them. So if nothing goes wrong with the car then he's in a really strong position."

    Gasly debuts at Sepang swansong

    As Vettel looks to get his title bid back on track in Malaysia, another driver, Pierre Gasly, will be finding his F1 feet.
    The Red Bull reserve driver and reigning GP2 champion will replace Russia's Daniil Kvyat at Toro Rosso for the next two races, the Italian team announced earlier in the week.
    "It feels amazing, honestly. Starting my first F1 race this weekend is a dream come true," Gasly told reporters in Malaysia ahead of Friday's practice session.
    "There is no real target. I'm here to learn as quickly as possible. I need to take one session at a time. I've been dreaming about this weekend so many times and it's finally happening."
    The Frenchman spoke to CNN last year explaining his role as a Red Bull development driver and it was clear then that he was itching to break into F1 this season.
    Pierre Gasly simulator training for F1 debut.
    It's the start of what he hopes will be a long F1 journey, but for the Malaysian Grand Prix it is the end of the road for now -- it was announced in April that the race would not feature on the 2018 calendar.
    Race promoters have struggled with rising costs and declining tickets sales in recent seasons and have been squeezed by competition in Asia from the Chinese Grand Prix and the night race in Singapore.
    Malaysia has hosted some epic tussles down the years. A demanding track configuration coupled with torrential downpours have combined to produce some memorable races -- notably in 2001 where Michael Schumacher led a Ferrari one-two in a chaotic wet/dry thriller.
    There has also been controversy. In 2013, Vettel famously ignored team orders and overtook Red Bull teammate and race leader Mark Webber before taking the checkered flag. The Australian was furious.
    Sepang holds fonder memories for others who have recorded personal milestones at the track.
    Eddie Irvine won the first-ever Malaysian Grand Prix in 1999 -- the Northern Irishman's fourth and final F1 victory -- while in 2003, Fernando Alonso finished third to claim the first of his 97 podiums.
    The same day, Kimi Raikkonen celebrated his first F1 win -- although the Finn wasn't getting too misty-eyed about the race's demise when asked on Thursday.
    "To be honest, I don't know if we're going to miss it. It's a nice circuit but the only thing you see is the airport, the hotel next to the airport and the circuit, so you can choose from that what you're going to miss," Raikkonen said.
    Conversely, Gasly's new teammate Carlos Sainz will be sad to see it go.
    "It's probably one of the best track layouts -- fast corners, and it's one of the most physically demanding," Sainz said, referring to the intense heat and humidity.
    "We will definitely miss it. Never say never. Hopefully it will come back."