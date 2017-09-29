Louisiana school district: All students must stand for anthem

Story highlights Bossier Parish Schools letter says players and coaches should stand "in a show of respect"

Superintendent: Letter was sent "in light of the national conversation currently taking place"

(CNN) A Louisiana school district is requiring all its students to stand during the National Anthem when it's played at a sporting event or during an extracurricular activity -- or face the consequences.

Bossier Parish Schools has 34 elementary, middle and high schools and one alternative school, the district said.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Scott Smith said, "Freedom is not free. Each day the men and women at Barksdale Air Force Base and in other branches of the military in Bossier Parish and throughout the nation don a uniform and put their lives at risk as they proudly serve and protect us with honor. The least Bossier Schools can do is expect our student athletes to stand in solidarity when the National Anthem is played at sporting events in honor of those sacrifices."

Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Scott Smith.

The district provided the letter to CNN. It said players and coaches should stand during the National Anthem "in a show of respect." This also applies to those who join a club or a student organization that requires a faculty sponsor, the letter said.

"It is a choice for students to participate in extracurricular activities, not a right," the letter said.

