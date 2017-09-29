Florida nursing home death toll reaches 12

Story highlights Twelfth death reported after Florida nursing home was left without A/C after Irma

The nursing home failed to report dangerous conditions to authorities

(CNN) A 12th former resident of a Florida nursing home died Thursday, more than two weeks after Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility's air conditioning, according to the Hollywood Police Department. The facility failed to evacuate residents from the sweltering heat in the days following the storm.

At 57 years old, Dolores Biamonte was by far the youngest to die after the incident at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. By September 13, when officials first learned that the patients were suffering in hazardous conditions, eight were confirmed dead, ages 71 to 99. Three more died last week.

The exact causes of death have not been released, but a number of the 141 residents who were evacuated were treated for heat-related issues. The deaths are all being considered as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, the police department said. State and federal agencies are also conducting administrative investigations.

Nursing home residents suffered in the heat after Hurricane Irma, which downed a tree that knocked out the transformer powering the air conditioning system. Many were moved into the hallways, next to fans and spot coolers. One video obtained by CNN shows a naked woman sitting in a hallway on what appears to be a hospital bed.

Despite multiple calls between the nursing home and state authorities, the nursing home did not report that its patients were in danger or that they needed to be evacuated, according to a report last week by Florida Gov. Rick Scott's office. The state advised managers "multiple times" to call 911 if such a situation arose -- "Something they failed to do," the 159-page report said.

