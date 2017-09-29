Sergio Aguero involved in a car crash in Amsterdam

Story highlights Sergio Aguero involved in a car accident in Amsterdam Thursday

The Argentine will be assessed by City's medical staff Friday

City play Chelsea on Saturday in the English Premier League

(CNN) English soccer team Manchester City will assess star player Sergio Aguero Friday after the Argentine was involved in a car crash.

Aguero was in Amsterdam on Thursday attending a concert by Colombian singer Maluma when the taxi he was traveling in collided with a pole.

It was widely reported Friday that Aguero, who played in City's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, suffered broken ribs and could be out of action for up to two months.

"Sergio Aguero will be assessed by club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday," read a City statement released early Friday.

"The City forward was in Holland on his day off and has sustained injuries. He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

JUST WATCHED Östersunds FK: Europe's new darlings Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Östersunds FK: Europe's new darlings 01:29

Read More