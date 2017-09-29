Catalonia referendum campaigning enters final day

(CNN) Campaigners for Catalan independence are making their final push for support Friday ahead of a referendum Sunday which is fiercely opposed by Spain's central government.

A closing rally is due to take place Friday evening in the Montjuic area of Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia, a wealthy region in Spain's northeast.

Catalonia's separatist government is adamant it will go ahead with the referendum despite the country's highest court barring it on the grounds that it violates the country's constitution.

Spain's central government says the referendum is illegal, must not go ahead and that the result will not be recognized. Large numbers of state police officers have been deployed to the region to try to prevent the vote taking place.

"We have to make it clear that there will not be a referendum ," Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told CNN's Christiane Amanpour from Madrid on Thursday.

