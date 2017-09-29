Catalonia referendum campaigning enters final day

(CNN)Campaigners for Catalan independence are making their final push for support Friday ahead of a referendum Sunday which is fiercely opposed by Spain's central government.
A closing rally is due to take place Friday evening in the Montjuic area of Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia, a wealthy region in Spain's northeast.
Catalonia's separatist government is adamant it will go ahead with the referendum despite the country's highest court barring it on the grounds that it violates the country's constitution.
Spain's central government says the referendum is illegal, must not go ahead and that the result will not be recognized. Large numbers of state police officers have been deployed to the region to try to prevent the vote taking place.
"We have to make it clear that there will not be a referendum," Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis told CNN's Christiane Amanpour from Madrid on Thursday.
"Spain does not "want a part to decide for the whole," Dastis said, dismissing the idea that the vote is about "some romantic right to decide."
Madrid is "more than ready to talk," said Dastis, once the Catalan regional government stops "this charade of a referendum."
Spanish state police have seized millions of ballot papers, as well as voter lists, signs and paperwork for counting votes, in the run-up to the referendum. Several high-ranking Catalan officials involved in organizing the referendum were also arrested last week.
Raul Romeva, Catalonia's foreign affairs councillor, condemned what he called "repressive measures," and said the Catalan government just wants to be able to negotiate with Madrid on an equal footing.
"This is not about independence of Catalonia," he told Amanpour from Barcelona. "It is basically [about] how the Catalonians decide its future."
It's not clear what role Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, will play in policing the contested vote.
Spanish newspaper El Pais reported Friday that the force has objected to instructions from the public prosecutor to ensure that schools, medical centers and other public places are not used for voting stations, on the grounds this could cause public unrest.
Mass protests have been held in Barcelona and other towns in recent weeks in support of the independence movement.
Catalonia has its own regional government -- or Generalitat -- which already has considerable powers over healthcare, education and tax collection.
But Catalan nationalists want more, arguing that they are a separate nation with their own history, culture and language and that they should have increased fiscal independence. Many complain that Catalonia ends up subsidizing other parts of Spain.