Breaking News

Sarah Jessica Parker confirms 'Sex and the City 3' canceled

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:52 AM ET, Fri September 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hold on to your cosmos. The first episode of &quot;Sex and the City&quot; premiered on June 6, 1998. Can you believe it&#39;s been that long? Here is what happened to Carrie Bradshaw and the gang who made us fall in love with them and New York City.
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castHold on to your cosmos. The first episode of "Sex and the City" premiered on June 6, 1998. Can you believe it's been that long? Here is what happened to Carrie Bradshaw and the gang who made us fall in love with them and New York City.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Sarah Jessica Parker was the quintessential New York City single girl Carrie Bradshaw. The mother of three used her character&#39;s fashion icon status to launch fragrances and a clothing line, Bitten. She has also appeared on &quot;Glee&quot; as Isabelle Wright, a Vogue executive who mentors Kurt and currently stars in the HBO drama &quot;Divorce.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castSarah Jessica Parker was the quintessential New York City single girl Carrie Bradshaw. The mother of three used her character's fashion icon status to launch fragrances and a clothing line, Bitten. She has also appeared on "Glee" as Isabelle Wright, a Vogue executive who mentors Kurt and currently stars in the HBO drama "Divorce."
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Kim Cattrall&#39;s Samantha Jones arguably put the &quot;Sex&quot; in the show&#39;s title. In 2002 she and then-husband Mark Levinson co-authored &quot;Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm.&quot; Her most recent role has been as US president Helen Tyler in the Swedish crime series &quot;Modus.&quot;,
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castKim Cattrall's Samantha Jones arguably put the "Sex" in the show's title. In 2002 she and then-husband Mark Levinson co-authored "Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm." Her most recent role has been as US president Helen Tyler in the Swedish crime series "Modus.",
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Cynthia Nixon&#39;s Miranda Hobbes was a bit of a workaholic, and the actress has showed similar stamina. She has steadily worked on stage and screen, even appearing as herself on an episode of &quot;30 Rock.&quot; In 2017 she starred in the film &quot;The Only Living Boy in New York.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castCynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes was a bit of a workaholic, and the actress has showed similar stamina. She has steadily worked on stage and screen, even appearing as herself on an episode of "30 Rock." In 2017 she starred in the film "The Only Living Boy in New York."
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Charlotte York Goldenblatt was the epitome of the good girl - who could go slightly bad when she had to. Actress Kristin Davis adopted a daughter in 2011 and in 2016 appeared in the TV movie &quot;A Heavenly Christmas.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castCharlotte York Goldenblatt was the epitome of the good girl - who could go slightly bad when she had to. Actress Kristin Davis adopted a daughter in 2011 and in 2016 appeared in the TV movie "A Heavenly Christmas."
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Swoon! We all loved to love and hate Mr. Big for how he treated Carrie. Actor Chris Noth also made a name for himself via the &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order&quot; franchise, where he played Detective Mike Logan on both the original series and the spinoff &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order: Criminal Intent.&quot; He most recently starred in CBS&#39; &quot;The Good Wife&quot; and Discovery Channel&#39;s &quot;Manhunt: Unabomber.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castSwoon! We all loved to love and hate Mr. Big for how he treated Carrie. Actor Chris Noth also made a name for himself via the "Law & Order" franchise, where he played Detective Mike Logan on both the original series and the spinoff "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He most recently starred in CBS' "The Good Wife" and Discovery Channel's "Manhunt: Unabomber."
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Kyle McLachlan played handsome doctor Trey MacDougal and has regularly appeared on TV shows, including a starring role on &quot;Desperate Housewives,&quot; and gigs on &quot;How I Met Your Mother&quot; and &quot;Portlandia.&quot; In 2017 he returned to TV in the &quot;Twin Peaks&quot; reboot.
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castKyle McLachlan played handsome doctor Trey MacDougal and has regularly appeared on TV shows, including a starring role on "Desperate Housewives," and gigs on "How I Met Your Mother" and "Portlandia." In 2017 he returned to TV in the "Twin Peaks" reboot.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
David Eigenberg&#39;s Steve Brady tried so hard as Miranda&#39;s love interest and father of her baby. Most recently he&#39;s appeared as Christopher Herrmann on NBC&#39;s &quot;Chicago Fire.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castDavid Eigenberg's Steve Brady tried so hard as Miranda's love interest and father of her baby. Most recently he's appeared as Christopher Herrmann on NBC's "Chicago Fire."
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Raise your hand if you were also in love with furniture designer Aidan Shaw. Yep, us too. Actor John Corbett is not only the love of Bo Derek&#39;s life, but he also has starred in Showtime&#39;s &quot;United States of Tara&quot; and done voiceover work for company commercials including Applebee&#39;s. Fans were also happy to see him pop up in the CMT series &quot;Still the King.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castRaise your hand if you were also in love with furniture designer Aidan Shaw. Yep, us too. Actor John Corbett is not only the love of Bo Derek's life, but he also has starred in Showtime's "United States of Tara" and done voiceover work for company commercials including Applebee's. Fans were also happy to see him pop up in the CMT series "Still the King."
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Jason Lewis sent pulses racing as Jerry &#39;Smith&#39; Jerrod, the model/actor who managed to snag even a small part of Samantha&#39;s heart. He appeared as Chad Barry on the TV show &quot;Brothers &amp;amp; Sisters&quot; and most recently co-starred in the series &quot;Midnight, Texas.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castJason Lewis sent pulses racing as Jerry 'Smith' Jerrod, the model/actor who managed to snag even a small part of Samantha's heart. He appeared as Chad Barry on the TV show "Brothers & Sisters" and most recently co-starred in the series "Midnight, Texas."
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Willie Garson&#39;s Stanford Blatch has been referred to as the fifth member of the ladies group on the show. Since then he has appeared on shows like &quot;White Collar&quot; and had a role on &quot;Hawaii Five-0.&quot;
Photos:
Catching up with 'Sex and The City' castWillie Garson's Stanford Blatch has been referred to as the fifth member of the ladies group on the show. Since then he has appeared on shows like "White Collar" and had a role on "Hawaii Five-0."
Hide Caption
11 of 11
Sex and the City first season castSex City cast Sarah Jessica ParkerSex City cast Kim CattrallSex City cast Cynthia NixonSex City cast Kristen DavisSex City cast Chris NothSex City cast Kyle McLachlanSex City cast David EigenbergSex City cast John CorbettSex City cast Jason LewisSex City cast Willie Garson

Story highlights

  • Star says she's disappointed there won't be a third film
  • Two movies followed hit TV series about four friends in New York

(CNN)Go ahead and stomp your Manolo Blahniks in frustration.

The long-awaited "Sex and the City 3" is not happening, according to star Sarah Jessica Parker.
The actress confirmed reports that a third film had stalled in an interview Thursday with Extra as she and her husband, Matthew Broderick, made their way to the New York City Ballet Gala.
    "It's over," she said. "We're not doing it."
    Fans have been clamoring for a new film since "Sex and the City 2" was released in 2010.
    Read More
    You can spend an afternoon with Sarah Jessica Parker
    You can spend an afternoon with Sarah Jessica Parker

      JUST WATCHED

      You can spend an afternoon with Sarah Jessica Parker

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    You can spend an afternoon with Sarah Jessica Parker 00:45
    Like devotees of the hit HBO series, Parker said she was "disappointed."
    "We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story," she said. "It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
    The series, which went off the air in 2004, revolved around Parker's character, Carrie Bradshaw, and her core group of girlfriends who navigated life and love in New York. The subsequent movies were released in 2008 and 2010.