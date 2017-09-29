Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert dare celebs to go #PuberMe for Puerto Rico

Story highlights The two are raising money for Puerto Rico with a challenge to celebrities

(CNN) Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert are having some fun in their quest to help Puerto Ricans in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Kroll was on Colbert's late-night show Wednesday to promote "Big Mouth," his new animated series on Netflix about the challenges of puberty.

Kroll challenged fellow celebrities to post awkward photos of themselves during adolescence using the hashtag #PuberMe.

Colbert jumped on the idea and said that if stars added #PuertoRicoRelief to those postings he would ensure proceeds from the sale of his Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, Americone Dream, would be donated to help people on the hurricane-ravaged island.

On Thursday night, Colbert announced that for every posting the Americone Dream fund would donate $1,000 to OneAmericaAppeal.org