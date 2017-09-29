Story highlights Carter posted on her Facebook page

Cameron doubled down on his earlier criticism of the film

(CNN) Lynda Carter wants James Cameron to "stop dissing" "Wonder Woman."

"Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do," Carter said in a Facebook posting. "Like all women -- we are more than the sum of our parts."

"She's an objectified icon, and it's just male Hollywood doing the same old thing," he said. "I'm not saying I didn't like the movie but, to me, it's a step backwards.

The "Terminator" director went on to make the comparison to Sarah Connor, a character in that film played by Cameron's now ex-wife, Linda Hamilton.

