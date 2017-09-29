Joe Biden's sweet message to Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Story highlights Biden tweeted "We Veeps stick together"

(CNN) Vice presidents have each other's backs.

That was the message former Vice President Joe Biden sent to "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus Thursday after the actress revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"We Veeps stick together," Biden tweeted along with a picture of him and Louis-Dreyfus from a spoof they did for the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner. "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."

We Veeps stick together. Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia. pic.twitter.com/JP0c2wtrJ6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 28, 2017

She responded by retweeting him and writing "@JoeBiden yes we do. Love back to all of you."