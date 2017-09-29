(CNN) Everyone whose love of ABC TV shows from the '90s hasn't gone extinct will be pleased by three new additions to the Hulu streaming library.

The streaming network on Friday announced the addition of "Dinosaurs," "Boy Meets World," and "Home Improvement" to its offerings.

The new agreement with the Disney-ABC Television Group comes a few months after Hulu made a big push to get the streaming rights to ABC's classic TGIF lineup , which included "Full House," "Family Matters," "Step by Step," "Perfect Strangers," and "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper." That deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution was announced in July.

This will mark the first time "Boy Meets World" and "Home Improvement" have been made available for streaming on demand, the company said in a release.

The shows were made available Friday on Hulu.

