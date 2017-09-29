Ariel Winter: Paparazzi ruined first day of school

Story highlights Winter enrolled at UCLA

She said she just wants to learn

(CNN) Ariel Winter is learning about the hazards of a being a celebrity pursuing higher education.

The "Modern Family" star started classes Thursday at the University of California, Los Angeles and said her first day didn't go swimmingly, thanks to a group of photographers.

"Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school," she tweeted. "Thanks."

Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school. Thanks. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) September 28, 2017

The actress has been excited about juggling classes with her work on one of TV's most popular sitcoms and films.

"Modern Family" just started airing its seventh season.

Read More