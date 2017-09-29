Ariel Winter: Paparazzi ruined first day of school

Story highlights
(CNN)Ariel Winter is learning about the hazards of a being a celebrity pursuing higher education.
The "Modern Family" star started classes Thursday at the University of California, Los Angeles and said her first day didn't go swimmingly, thanks to a group of photographers.
"Well the paparazzi just successfully ruined my first day of school," she tweeted. "Thanks."
The actress has been excited about juggling classes with her work on one of TV's most popular sitcoms and films.
"Modern Family" just started airing its seventh season.
Like her erudite character Alex Dunphy, Winter has a love of learning. Her interests include politics, law and social justice.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said she's pursuing higher education "because I do want knowledge in another field."
"College isn't the college experience for me," she said. "I'm not going to be in a sorority, I'm not going to network, I'm not even really going to make my lifelong friends. I've had the career experience."
"I've had the experience of taking care of myself," Winter added. "I'm going to college because I genuinely want to learn."
She is just one of many stars, including Natalie Portman, Emma Watson, James Franco and Tyra Banks among others, who enrolled in school during the height of their fame.