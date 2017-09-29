(CNN) Say hello (is it me you're looking for?) to your new "American Idol" judges.

Country singer Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will officially be joining the judges table when "American Idol" makes its debut on ABC, the network has confirmed.

"I'm so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC's 'American Idol,'" Bryan said in a video posted to his social media account confirming the news.

In his video, Bryan called Richie his "hero."

Read More