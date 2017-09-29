(CNN) At least 23 Rohingya refugees died when the boat they were fleeing in capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the UN's migration agency announced on Friday.

The boat overturned while trying to navigate rough seas en route to Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The agency said in a statement that the bodies of 15 people were recovered shortly after the incident, which happened on Thursday.

Eight more bodies were retrieved from two locations on Friday morning. Two of the dead were women aged 35 and 49 and six were children, the statement said.

Rohingya refugees mourn beside the bodies of relatives who died when a boat capsized. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)

An IOM field team was deployed to provide assistance to the 17 survivors pulled from the water.

