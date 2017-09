(CNN) At least 23 Rohingya refugees died when the boat they were fleeing in capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the UN's migration agency announced on Friday.

The boat overturned while trying to navigating rough seas en route to Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The agency said in a statement that the bodies of 15 people were recovered shortly after the incident, which happened on Thursday. Eight more bodies were retrieved from two locations on Friday morning. Two of the dead were women aged 35 and 49 as well as six children, the statement added.

A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.

Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.

A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.

A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.

Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh.

A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh.

The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.

A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.

Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.

Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.

Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on September 13.

Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.

A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch on September 16, near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar.

Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17, in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.

People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18, at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Rohingya men stand in line on September 19, to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.

Burnt villages are seen on September 27, near Maungdaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.

Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Begum said her husband was killed and she and her daughter were attacked by Burmese soldiers.

Rohingya refugee Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27, by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. As many as 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine state but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.

An IOM field team was deployed to provide assistance to the 17 survivors pulled from the water on Thursday.

Of the 10 who required medical treatment at a hospital, six -- four men and two children -- have now been released. All will be accommodated at Kutupalong, a government-run refugee camp in southern Bangladesh.

One of the men released from hospital told IOM that he thought around 80 people, of which he estimated 50 children traveling without their parents, were onboard when the boat got into trouble.

The survivor said his 22-year-old wife, eight-year-old son and three-month-old twins had perished in the incident.

This eyewitness account led the migration agency to determine that the whereabouts of around 40 refugees are still unaccounted for.

UN chief: Myanmar must stop violence

Some 480,000 Rohingya Muslim's have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since violent clashes erupted on August 25, according to the latest report from the Inter Sector Coordination Group in Bangladesh.

UN refugee head Filippo Grandi, who traveled to Bangladesh to meet refugees earlier this week, urged Myanmar authorities to stop the bloodshed on Wednesday.

"It is very clear that the cause of this crisis is in Myanmar, but the solution of this crisis also lies in Myanmar," he said.

"Let me once again, as many other colleagues have done, as the (UN) secretary general has done, let me reiterate the urgent call to the authorities in Myanmar to stop violence, for violence to stop in Rakhine State, in northern Rakhine State, and when that happens, and conditions stabilize, we have to start thinking about solutions."

Myanmar officials insist the violence has been incited by Rohingya militants and have denied UN accusations of "ethnic cleansing."