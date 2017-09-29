(CNN) At least 23 Rohingya refugees died when the boat they were fleeing in capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the UN's migration agency announced on Friday.

The boat overturned while trying to navigating rough seas en route to Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

The agency said in a statement that the bodies of 15 people were recovered shortly after the incident, which happened on Thursday. Eight more bodies were retrieved from two locations on Friday morning. Two of the dead were women aged 35 and 49 as well as six children, the statement added.

An IOM field team was deployed to provide assistance to the 17 survivors pulled from the water on Thursday.

Of the 10 who required medical treatment at a hospital, six -- four men and two children -- have now been released. All will be accommodated at Kutupalong, a government-run refugee camp in southern Bangladesh.

