Rohingya refugees die after boat capsizes off Bangladesh coast

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:18 AM ET, Fri September 29, 2017

(CNN)At least 23 Rohingya refugees died when the boat they were fleeing in capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the UN's migration agency announced on Friday.

The boat overturned while trying to navigating rough seas en route to Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.
The agency said in a statement that the bodies of 15 people were recovered shortly after the incident, which happened on Thursday. Eight more bodies were retrieved from two locations on Friday morning. Two of the dead were women aged 35 and 49 as well as six children, the statement added.
Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27, by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox&#39;s Bazar, Bangladesh. As many as 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar&#39;s Rakhine state but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by human rights groups to be among the world&#39;s most persecuted people.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee Sona Banu is carried ashore on September 27, by Nobi Hossain after crossing the Naf River by boat from Myanmar to near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. As many as 400,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August 25, according to the United Nations. The Rohingya are a Muslim minority who live in Myanmar's Rakhine state but are not recognized there as citizens. They are considered by human rights groups to be among the world's most persecuted people.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Begum said her husband was killed and she and her daughter were attacked by Burmese soldiers.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Dildar Begum, a Rohingya woman, and her daughter, Noor Kalima, recover from injuries at Sadar Hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, after fleeing their home in Rakhine state. Begum said her husband was killed and she and her daughter were attacked by Burmese soldiers.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
Burnt villages are seen on September 27, near Maungdaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Burnt villages are seen on September 27, near Maungdaw in Myanmar's northern Rakhine state.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
Rohingya men stand in line on September 19, to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya men stand in line on September 19, to collect food distributed by aid agencies in Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18, at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
People scramble to catch food distributed by aid groups on September 18, at the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17, in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugees take cover from monsoon rains on September 17, in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch on September 16, near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A Bangladeshi border guard keeps watch on September 16, near the beach of Sharapuri Dwip, where many Rohingya refugees land after crossing from Myanmar.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugees disembark from a boat on September 13, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
10 graphic warning single
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on September 13.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar hold their infant son Abdul Masood, who died when their boat capsized just before reaching Bangladesh on September 13.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee Rashida Begum stands next to her 15-year-old son, Azizul Hoque, as he is treated on September 13, at a hospital in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. He sustained a landmine injury while crossing from Myanmar to Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugees bury Nur Ali in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, on September 13. Ali was a 50-year-old man who died of gunshot wounds he sustained while fleeing violence in Myanmar.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Nur Ali's son, Abul Basar, reacts while attending his father's funeral on September 13, in Bangladesh. In Myanmar, the latest outbreak of violence came after a series of alleged attacks by Rohingya militants on government border posts. In response, Myanmar's military intensified "clearance operations" against "terrorists," driving thousands of people from their homes. Satellite photos released by Human Rights Watch showed entire villages torched to the ground in clashes between Myanmar's armed forces and local militants.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya children flee the Rakhine state by boat on Tuesday, September 12.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A woman collapses on September 12, after the wooden boat she and other refugees were traveling in crashed into the shore in Dakhinpara, Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
The woman is carried to shore after her boat crashed in Dakhinpara.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A Rohingya woman cries after the boat crash in Dakhinpara on September 12.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Refugees jump from the boat in Dakhinpara on September 12.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A Rohingya child holds a baby on September 12, as refugees wade through the Naf River in Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya men pray on September 11, in a makeshift shelter near Cox's Bazar.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Bangladeshi volunteers distribute food on September 10, to Rohingya refugees in Chittagong, Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugees walk across paddy fields on September 9, after crossing the border in Gundum, Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A boat full of Rohingya refugees arrives on September 9, on the Bangladeshi side of the Naf River.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A girl is carried to safety after crossing the Naf River on September 9.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Rohingya men reach out for relief supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A Rohingya girl carries supplies on September 9, at a refugee camp in Ukhia, Bangladesh.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Refugees gather on the shoreline after arriving September 8, in Dakhinpara.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
A Bangladeshi border guard orders Rohingya refugees to return to the Myanmar side of a small canal on August 29. Bangladesh has been struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Photos: Rohingya refugees flee Myanmar
Bangladeshi border guards stand watch on August 26, as Rohingya refugees escape fresh gunfire near Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Hide Caption
29 of 29
01 Rohingya refugees 092704 Rohingya refugees 092702 Rohingya refugees 092701 Rohingya refugees 091901 Rohingya refugees 091801 rohingya refugees 091701 rohingya refugees 091603 rohingya refugees 0913 RESTRICTED10 graphic warning single05 rohingya refugees 091304 rohingya refugees 091301 Rohingya refugees 091302 Rohingya refugees 091301 Rohingya refugees 0912 RESTRICTED08 Rohingya refugees 091204 Rohingya refugees 091207 Rohingya refugees 091206 Rohingya refugees 091202 Rohingya refugees 0912 RESTRICTED01 Rohingya refugees 0911 RESTRICTED03 Rohingya refugees 091006 Rohingya refugees 090907 Rohingya refugees 0909 RESTRICTED08 Rohingya refugees 0909 RESTRICTED02 Rohingya refugees 0909 RESTRICTED04 Rohingya refugees 090904 Rohingya refugees 090801 Rohingya refugees 082901 Rohingya Rakhine 0826
An IOM field team was deployed to provide assistance to the 17 survivors pulled from the water on Thursday.
    Of the 10 who required medical treatment at a hospital, six -- four men and two children -- have now been released. All will be accommodated at Kutupalong, a government-run refugee camp in southern Bangladesh.
    Rohingya refugees need your help
    One of the men released from hospital told IOM that he thought around 80 people, of which he estimated 50 children traveling without their parents, were onboard when the boat got into trouble.
    The survivor said his 22-year-old wife, eight-year-old son and three-month-old twins had perished in the incident.
    This eyewitness account led the migration agency to determine that the whereabouts of around 40 refugees are still unaccounted for.

    Some 480,000 Rohingya Muslim's have fled Myanmar's Rakhine State since violent clashes erupted on August 25, according to the latest report from the Inter Sector Coordination Group in Bangladesh.
    UN refugee head Filippo Grandi, who traveled to Bangladesh to meet refugees earlier this week, urged Myanmar authorities to stop the bloodshed on Wednesday.
    &#39;I knew them, yet they were killing us&#39;
    "It is very clear that the cause of this crisis is in Myanmar, but the solution of this crisis also lies in Myanmar," he said.
    "Let me once again, as many other colleagues have done, as the (UN) secretary general has done, let me reiterate the urgent call to the authorities in Myanmar to stop violence, for violence to stop in Rakhine State, in northern Rakhine State, and when that happens, and conditions stabilize, we have to start thinking about solutions."
    Myanmar officials insist the violence has been incited by Rohingya militants and have denied UN accusations of "ethnic cleansing."
    But Rohingya who've fled have spoken of their homes being torched, of neighbors turning on neighbors and of relatives taken away never to be seen again.