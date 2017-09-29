At least 22 dead and 35 injured in stampede at Mumbai train station

New Delhi (CNN) At least 22 people have been killed and 35 injured in a stampede at a train station during morning rush hour in the Indian financial hub of Mumbai, according to Deepak Deoraj, spokesman for the Mumbai police department.

The deadly stampede happened around 10:30 a.m. local time Friday on a footbridge at Prabhadevi train station, formerly known as Elphinstone station, Anil Saxena, spokesman for India's Ministry of Railways told local media.

Saxena said the crowd on the footbridge grew larger as people took cover during an unexpected rain shower. Once the rain stopped the crowd started moving and someone "must have slipped" leading to the initial blockage.

Television and social media footage from the scene shows heaving crowds of trapped commuters desperately trying to climb over railings and stairways to escape the crush, as lifeless bodies are pulled free.

Indian rescue teams inspect the bridge where the deadly stampede in Prabhadevi train station took place.

In a message posted to his official social media account, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his "deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai."

My deepest condolences to all those who have lost their lives due to the stampede in Mumbai. Prayers with those who are injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2017

