Multiple deaths reported in stampede at Mumbai train station

New Delhi (CNN) Multiple deaths have been reported in a stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station, previously known as Elphinstone station.

Television footage from the scene shows crowds of people desperately trying to climb over railings and stairways to escape the crush.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday, during the morning rush hour.

This is second tragedy in the city in less than four weeks. A building collapsed in the city following a week of heavy rains at the end of August, killing more than 33 people.

The city's police have offered their condolences to the families of victims.

Our heartfelt condolence to the families of the deceased in the Elphinstone Station stampede. We hope the injured recover at the earliest. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2017

