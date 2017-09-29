Former Australian PM picks fight with Macklemore over marriage equality

Story highlights Macklemore will perform his pro-marriage equality hit at a rugby final Sunday

Australia is currently voting on whether or not to allow same-sex marriage

(CNN) A small number of conservative Australian politicians have picked a fight with Grammy award-winning artist Macklemore over his upcoming performance at a rugby league Grand Final.

Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) will hold its final game of the season in Sydney on Sunday, where the American rapper is set to perform in front of a national audience of millions

But conservative politicians and media personalities have expressed outrage at his plans to sing his pro-marriage equality anthem, "Same Love."

"Footy fans shouldn't be subjected to a politicized grand final. Sport is sport!" argued former Australian Prime Minister, and vocal same-sex marriage opponent, Tony Abbott on Twitter.

Footy fans shouldn't be subjected to a politicised grand final. Sport is sport! https://t.co/1uRh4eZ61Z — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) September 27, 2017

Australia is currently voting in a two-month national postal survey on whether to allow same-sex marriage. The campaign has grown increasingly heated, as both sides look to consolidate a majority vote ahead of the November deadline.