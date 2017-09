What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN) We learned this week that not all heroes wear capes and the one question you should not ask Jane Fonda. Here's the lighter, politics-free side of this past week's news.

Who is Cardi B?

Groom jumps into lake to save child

Not all heroes wear capes. This one had on a wedding suit. The happy couple was getting pictures taken when the groom noticed something wasn't right.

Pitbull sends private plane to Puerto Rico

Beyoncé's joins 'Mi Gente' remix

Within one hour of posting, Beyoncé's teaser video for 'Mi Gente' garnered more than 1 million views on Instagram . Proceeds of the song will go to hurricane relief efforts in Mexico, Puerto Rico and the other affected Caribbean islands.

World's second-biggest diamond sells for ...

Jane Fonda really didn't want to talk about this